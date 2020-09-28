22News Notebook for September 29th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Health experts: Alternatives to Trick-or-Treating
Video
Top Stories
Clinical trial for Covid-19 treatment completed
Video
Eastern States Exposition lays off 10% of staff amid financial struggles
Video
Northampton organization making the city greener one tree at a time
Chicopee Boys & Girls Club honors “Youth of the Year” recipient
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kopcik wins first race of the 2020 season in the SK Modifieds at Stafford
Top Stories
Back to the Finals: Heat oust Celtics, move to title series
Top Stories
Chicopee’s Andrew Durand wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford
NC State looks to ‘regroup’ after loss to Virginia Tech, Doeren says
Patriots run all over the Raiders defense, win 36-20
Roenicke fired by Red Sox
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Craft Week: A virtual drawing class
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a traditional plantain meal
Video
Top Stories
Craft Week: Celebrate the season and make hand painted wine glasses
Video
Real Estate Minute: How to be a strong buyer in a competitive market
Video
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
Video
Makeover Monday: Bangs are big for fall 2020
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for September 29th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 28, 2020 / 07:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2020 / 07:28 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
La Niña likely this winter: What it means for Massachusetts weather
Video
Clinical trial for Covid-19 treatment completed
Video
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Massachusetts
Video
Connecticut man turns himself in to Ludlow police after running from pedestrian, car accidents
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video