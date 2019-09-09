22News Notebook Sept. 10

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Organization asking local cancer survivors to share their stories
Top Stories
Payroll company folds leaving hundreds of local employees without paychecks
Officers, civilians receive honors for actions during August mass shootings
First Look: First-ever CBD food truck in Tennessee opens for business
Democrats renew push for universal background checks
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
RI man charged with making threats against Gillette Stadium waives extradition
Top Stories
Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski
Top Stories
Fans celebrate first football Sunday at local bars
Patriots defeat Pittsburgh Steelers, final score 33-3
Local fans predict Patriots Super Bowl win ahead of 2019 season
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down Patriots vs Steelers
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
We talked to Mel Robbins one-on-one ahead of Sept. 16 show premiere
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – Watching Me Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies – Matt Davis’ Favorite Scenes
Batwoman – Power Trailer
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
First Look at the Mel Robbins Show
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Let Michael Szwed Jewelers choose your conflict-free diamond direct from Belgium
Top Stories
New organization hopes to help residents rebuild from natural disasters
Top Stories
Hospice 5K Meadows Run in Northampton
Savor the taste of fresh tomatoes with this refreshing melon and tomato salad
Pickled peppers are one of the many spicy bites that can be found at Chilifest
The Sisterhood of Temple Beth El is hosting a Fall Fair
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook Sept. 10
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 9, 2019 / 07:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2019 / 07:35 PM EDT
St. Germain Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
State police looking into viral video appearing to show driver asleep on Mass Pike
Payroll company folds leaving hundreds of local employees without paychecks
School administrator gets on student’s level
90,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released into Connecticut River
Springfield man arrested after police allegedly seized 230 bags of heroin