30th Annual Autism Conference

Connecting with Community
Autism Connections, the western Massachusetts Autism Center serving families and individuals in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties, is hosting the 30th Annual Autism Conference on April 2 at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place Hotel.

The day-long educational conference brings together parents, educators, self-advocates, professionals, organizations and agencies to learn, be inspired and connect.

An Exhibitor Showcase will highlight a large number of local and state organizations specializing in autism related services and products. 

For more information on Autism Connections, visit www.autismconnectionsma.org

