Autism Connections, the western Massachusetts Autism Center serving families and individuals in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties, is hosting the 30th Annual Autism Conference on April 2 at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place Hotel.

The day-long educational conference brings together parents, educators, self-advocates, professionals, organizations and agencies to learn, be inspired and connect.

An Exhibitor Showcase will highlight a large number of local and state organizations specializing in autism related services and products.

For more information on Autism Connections, visit www.autismconnectionsma.org