The 31st Annual Autism Conference, “A Whole Life: the Empowered Journey” is being held on April 28, 2022 virtually beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two keynote speakers feature, Alix Generous, an #ActuallyAutistic advocate for advancing mental health reform and institutional treatment of autistic people and Jed Baker, Ph.D., the director of the Social Skills Training Project, an organization serving individuals with autism and social communication problems, and award-winning author.

For more information and registration visit AutismConnectionsMA.org.