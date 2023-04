The 32nd Annual Autism Conference, “A Whole Life: the Empowered Journey” is being held on April 27th at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Two keynote speakers feature, Jennifer O’Toole, a bestselling author and Autism Expert on Netflix’s “Love On the Spectrum will be joined by Andrew Arboe, founder of Driving with Autism and advocate for empowerment.

For more information and registration visit AutismConnectionsMA.org.