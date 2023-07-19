WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center’s 9th annual “Frozen Yogurt 5K” is scheduled for August 20th at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Each year, this Frozen Yogurt 5K helps raise needed funds for the Gandara Center. The agency provides bilingual mental health and substance abuse programs statewide and has a strong presence in western Massachusetts.

To register for the walk or run, or to participate virtually, visit gandaracenter.org/5k.