CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Here’s your chance to make the holidays a little brighter for children in need in western Massachusetts.

22News is again teaming up with the U.S. Marines for our annual Toys for Tots toy drive. It all starts on Monday and runs through December 11th.

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for over 30 years and it holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee between November 27th through December 11th. Our lobby will be open for donation drop-offs at specific hours during that time period.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

November 27th through December 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 2nd and 3rd, along with December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Drop off-hours on December 4th, 5th, and 6th are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on December 7th, 8th, and 11th our lobby will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All new and unwrapped toys that are donated here at 22News stay in western Massachusetts. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.