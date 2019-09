Survivor Journeys wants to recognize local cancer patients who have courageously fought their disease. Dr. Jay Burton, DO tells us how to nominate your favorite warrior.

The deadline for nominations is October 14th.

Survivor heroes will be recognized at an event on Thursday, November 21st at 6 PM at Monticello at Somers, 732 Hall Hill Road in Somers.

For more information, visit www.SurvivorJourneys.org.