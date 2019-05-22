What happens next? A common question asked by cancer survivors. Get some answers!

Saturday, June 8th from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Max’s Tavern at The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Breakfast and box lunch included.

Free if registered by June 2 ($20 after this date).

To register visit www.SurvivorJourneys.org

Cancer Survivorship 101 is designed to educate survivors, caregivers, loved ones, as well as anyone interested in learning more about factors that play a role before, during, and after cancer treatment.

This forum features national leaders in cancer survivorship from centers including:

Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale New Haven Health.

This year’s keynote speaker is Larry Lucchino, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Non-Hogkin’s Lymphoma Survivor, Former President/CEO Boston Red Sox 2002-2015, Principal Owner/ Chairman of Pawtucket Red Sox.