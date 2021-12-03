WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re about three weeks away from Christmas and some people in western Massachusetts are wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit through song.

On Thursday night it was the 33rd annual “Caroling Sing-a-long” in West Springfield and the holiday festivities took place outside town hall.

Students from multiple schools showed off their vocal skills and holiday cheer with the community.

22News talked with a West Springfield man whose daughter, Zoey was chosen to participate. “She’s been practicing at the house, all the songs, all that stuff. She’s been having me help her out. It’s great, it’s great.

It’s just so joyful, especially with my newborn son, little Theo. It’s a blessing,” said Russell Linder of West Springfield.

During the event, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt also lit the town Christmas tree.