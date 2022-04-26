Girls Inc. of the Valley is hosting “Cars Under the Stars” movie event on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Refreshments, raffles and movie begins at 8 p.m.

The fundraising event is being held on Lot 9 at The Big E, 1305 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. A cinematic twist on Spirit of Girls for 2022 features a Girls Inc. short and Annie (2014).

To donate or purchase tickets, visit GirlsIncValley.org.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is a nonprofit committed to inspiring all girls 5 to 18 to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them with educational development programs.