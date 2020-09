(WWLP) – Lets come togther as a community and help support the millions affected by inflammatory bowel disease.

On October 18 join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Take Steps + Virtual. A safe and fun way to walk for a cure. Combined with patients stories, entertainment and more. Every dollar you raise helps continue treatment, research, support programs and education.

To register log on to cctakesteps.org/westernmass2020