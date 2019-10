Ending hunger one step at a time

Many local families struggle to put food on the table, but you can help change that.

42nd Annual Greater Springfield Crop Walk

Sunday, October 20th

Location:

Trinity United Methodist Church

361 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Registration: 1:00 p.m.

Walk Starts: 2:00 p.m.

Funds raised help support our local food banks and hunger fighting efforts around the world.

To register and for more information visit crophungerwalk.org