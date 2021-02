The 19th annual Hometown Heroes celebration will be hosted virtually honoring men, women, and youth on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

A person who has shown courage, kindness, and an unselfish character to an act of heroism, that’s a hometown hero.

If you would like to nominate a person for the American Red Cross heroes award, visit www.RedCross.org. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

The online event will be held June 24 at 11:00 a.m.