Donate Blood: WWLP Six Flags super drive to be held Wednesday

DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of public support at the WWLP Six Flags super drive Wednesday to help emergency shortage of blood at the Big E Living Center.

The blood drive will run from 12 to 7 p.m. To get there, enter 1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089 in your GPS.

According to the American Red Cross, blood products are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. The Red Cross is relying on blood and platelet donors to help prevent life threatening medical issues for patients this summer.

“You may not think one donation can make a difference in a nationwide blood shortage, but it does,” said Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager of the Red Cross Massachusetts blood services region.

All presenting donors will receive a free one-day pass to Six Flags New England.

This year’s blood drive is sponsored by WWLP 22-News, the Eastern States Exposition (Big E) and Six Flags New England.

How to donate blood:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

