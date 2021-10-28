Donate Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families in need and agencies wishing to request toys must complete an online request form as soon as possible.

Once again, 22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee. Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Nov. 18 & 19: 8:30am – 5pm

Nov. 22 & 23: 8:30am – 5pm

Nov. 29 – Dec. 3: 8:30am – 5pm

Dec. 4 & 5: 9am – 1pm

Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30am – 7pm

We will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter our lobby.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.