CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign begins Monday, November 27th giving you the chance to make a difference in the lives of local children.

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for more than 30 years and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee between November 27th through December 11th. Our lobby will be open for donation drop-offs at specific hours during that time period.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

November 27th through December 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 2nd and 3rd, along with December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Drop off-hours on December 4th, 5th, 6th are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on December 7th, 8th and 11th our lobby will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New, unwrapped toys will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.

If you are a parent who’s looking to receive a toy donation for your child, you must go through the nearest approved organization which you can find here.