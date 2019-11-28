Donate Toys for Tots at 22News

Connecting with Community
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families just can’t afford to buy them. 

Beginning Monday morning December 2 through December 16, toy donors will be welcomed into the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

  • 12/2 – 12/6: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • 12/7, 8, 14, and 15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019. 

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

Click here to search for directions to 22News

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Germain | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: St. Germain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting With Community: St. Germain"

STCC | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: STCC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting With Community: STCC"

PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community

PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY

Thumbnail for the video titled "PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY"

VIDEOS: Past Community Events

More Past Events

Watch Live 8PM: Thanksgiving Night Football

Trending Stories