Donate Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families just can’t afford to buy them.
Beginning Monday morning December 2 through December 16, toy donors will be welcomed into the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.
Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:
- 12/2 – 12/6: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- 12/7, 8, 14, and 15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.
All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.
