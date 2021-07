The music is back so don’t miss a moment of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concert Series. Bring your family or friends to the East Longmeadow High School athletic field.

August 4th: Enjoy the sounds of Dan Kane & Friends at 7:00 p.m. (Rain Date: August 5th)

Parking and the show are free! Before you go, catch the concert forecast from the 22News Storm Team on 22News at 6 and WWLP.com.