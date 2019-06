WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - On Saturday, June 15 from 8:30 a.m. until noon, the public is invited to a free Community Shredding Event on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield. 22News, Eastern States Exposition, The Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information Working in Cooperation with the MA Attorney General’s Office, and Proshred Security are sponsoring the event.

Any unwanted paper documents that include personally identifiable information or financial documentation should be shredded. There will be a five-box limit per vehicle, and items such as paper clips, staples, rubber bands, manila folders, and window envelopes do not need to be removed prior to shredding. Three ring binders, packaging or wrapping materials, and anything non-confidential in nature should not be brought to the event for shredding.