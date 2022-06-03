(WWLP) – On Friday, June 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, the public is invited to a free Community Shredding Event on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

22News and Eastern States Exposition are sponsoring the event and Proshred trucks will be on-site to perform the shredding.

Any unwanted paper documents that include personally identifiable information or financial documentation should be shredded. There will be a five-box limit per vehicle, and items such as paper clips, staples, rubber bands, manila folders, and window envelopes do not need to be removed prior to shredding. Three-ring binders, packaging or wrapping materials, and anything non-confidential in nature should not be brought to the event for shredding.

People attending the shredding event are also invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Open Pantry Emergency Food Pantry.

All vehicles must enter the Eastern States Exposition grounds through Gate 9 for the event. Anyone using a GPS for Gate 9 should use 875 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA as the destination address.

The Community Shredding Event is a community service project being done as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring activities. Nexstar is WWLP’s parent company. Nexstar Media Group celebrates their anniversary each year by doing community service projects in each Nexstar television market.

