SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield is about to get some fresh paint. Fresh Paint Springfield hosts its first mural festival.

Nationally recognized mural artists will transform 10 downtown bare building walls into permanent works of art.

June 2 – June 8

Paint Parties

Murals

Sidewalk & Piana Art

Block Party & More!

All ages welcome! For more information visit FreshPaintSpringfield.com