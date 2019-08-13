Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton

Gándara Center’s 5th Annual Frozen Yogurt 5K is on Sunday, August 25 at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Northampton.

Register today! Kids 12 and under run for free, and all runners—and walkers—get a free frozen yogurt.

For more information visit gandaracenter.org

Run to raise awareness of mental health and addiction disorders and to put an end to the stigma surrounding these often misunderstood illnesses that affect so many of our friends and families.

Leashed pets are also welcome to run for free!

Registration on race day will be available beginning at 8:00 a.m. The staging area is on the Courthouse Lawn across from the Calvin Theater. For GPS purposes please use 19 King Street Northampton, MA.