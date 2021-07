The coolest 5K returns! August 15th through August 22nd, join Gándara Center’s 7th Annual Frozen Yogurt Virtual 5K. A weeklong event focusing on the importance of mental health.

Pick the day, the route, and invite friends to join. You can register at gandaracenter.org/5k. Then track your distance and upload the results.

Gándara Center provides culturally sensitive mental health care to families in need.