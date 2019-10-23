Get help for substance abuse

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, this page has been developed to assist you to begin your journey to recovery.
HELPLINE
- Substance Abuse Info and Education Helpline
- Alcohol and Drug Helpline: 1-800-662-4357
- Treatment Resources Helpline: 1-888-435-7711
DETOX PROGRAMS
- Mercy Behavioral Health Hospital: 413-536-5111
- 1233 Main St., Holyoke, MA 01040
- Carlson Recovery Center: 413-733-1431
- 471 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01107
- Berkshire Health Systems – Medical Center: 413-442-1400
- 725 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
12 STEP SELF HELP
- Alcoholics Anonymous
- Helpline (English) 24-Hour Phone: 413-532-2111
- Helpline (Spanish) 24-Hour Phone: 413-734-7500
- Narcotics Anonymous
- N.E. Regional Phone: 866-624-3578
- Western Mass. Phone: 800-481-6871
- Berkshire County Phone: 413-443-4377
Refuge Recovery: A Buddhist approach to addiction recovery
Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley
116 Pleasant St., #242, Easthampton 01027
Email: rpioneervalley@gmail.com
Holyoke Medical Center
20 Hospital Dr., Holyoke, MA 01040 Kinne Building
Email: rrwesternmass@gmail.com
PEER TO PEER RECOVERY
The Recover Project: 413-774-5489
68 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA 01301
Email: lsarage@wmtcinfo.org
Holyoke Recovery Support Center: 413-561-1020 (Ext. 551)
100 Suffolk St, Holyoke MA 01040
Email: crosario@gandaracenter.org
MEDICAL ASSISTED TREATMENT
- Mercy Behavioral Health Hospital: 413-536-5111
- 1233 Main St., Holyoke, MA 01040
- Community Substance Abuse Centers: 413-746-0051
- 628 Center St., Chicopee, MA 01013
- Habit OPCO: 413-733-3488
- 2257 Main St., Springfield, MA 01107