Get help for substance abuse

Connecting with Community
If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, this page has been developed to assist you to begin your journey to recovery.

HELPLINE

DETOX PROGRAMS

12 STEP SELF HELP
  • Alcoholics Anonymous
    • Helpline (English) 24-Hour Phone: 413-532-2111
    • Helpline (Spanish) 24-Hour Phone: 413-734-7500
  • Narcotics Anonymous
    • N.E. Regional Phone: 866-624-3578
    • Western Mass. Phone: 800-481-6871
    • Berkshire County Phone: 413-443-4377

Refuge Recovery: A Buddhist approach to addiction recovery

Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley
116 Pleasant St., #242, Easthampton 01027
Email: rpioneervalley@gmail.com

Holyoke Medical Center
20 Hospital Dr., Holyoke, MA 01040 Kinne Building
Email: rrwesternmass@gmail.com

PEER TO PEER RECOVERY

The Recover Project: 413-774-5489
68 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA 01301
Email: lsarage@wmtcinfo.org

Holyoke Recovery Support Center: 413-561-1020 (Ext. 551)
100 Suffolk St, Holyoke MA 01040
Email: crosario@gandaracenter.org

MEDICAL ASSISTED TREATMENT

