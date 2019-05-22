Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry

Since 1992, Rachel’s Table has been working to alleviate hunger and reduce food waste in western Massachusetts.

Six days a week, more than 200 volunteers collect food from local supermarkets, restaurants, caterers, and bakeries, and deliver it to more than 40 agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters.

Agencies located in Springfield, Longmeadow, West Springfield, Feeding Hills, Chicopee, Holyoke, and Indian Orchard, depend upon Rachel’s Table as an ongoing source of nutritious and tasty food.

Rachel’s Table is also a catalyst for community activism. Volunteers come from varied backgrounds, religions and cultures, and range in age from teenagers to people in their nineties.

For more information, or get involved today in one of the food rescue programs visit https://rachelstablespringfield.org/ or call 413-733-0084