1  of  3
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results 8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

Hometown Heroes Breakfast

Connecting with Community
Posted: / Updated:

April 9, 2020 marks the annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes Breakfast.

MGM Springfield, Grand Ballroom
7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
One MGM Way Springfield, Mass.

As the largest fundraiser of the year, with 500 individuals, community leaders, business owners, family and friends in attendance this event celebrates the spirit of humanitarianism by honoring local people who have shown courage, kindness and unselfish character through acts of heroism in Western Massachusetts. The breakfast helps to support disaster relief throughout greater Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire and Franklin Counties.

For sponsorship information or table registrations visit www.redcross.org/massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Germain | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: St. Germain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting With Community: St. Germain"

STCC | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: STCC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting With Community: STCC"

PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community

PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY

Thumbnail for the video titled "PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY"

VIDEOS: Past Community Events

More Past Events
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories