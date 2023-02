Experience live music and entertainment through the re-creation of a 1940’s era radio variety show!

You can catch “The Big Broadcast” on Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Chapin Auditorium at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley.

For tickets call the Fine Arts Center Box Office: 800-999-UMASS or visit fac.umass.edu.