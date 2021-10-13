JDRF One Walk Tailgate

Tailgate and celebrate Saturday, October 16. It’s a fun way to fundraise for the JDRF One Walk, the effort to create a world without Type 1 diabetes.

Register at walk.JDRF.org then you decide if you want to host a backyard tailgate with your family and friends, meet up with other teams at a local park, or just walk your way.

What is JDRF One Walk®?

The JDRF One Walk is your chance to show the world that together, we can conquer type 1 diabetes (T1D). If you’re living with T1D or you love someone living with T1D, you’ll likely do just about anything to make life easier. Now you can be a part of the largest T1D event in the world, no matter where you are. Your One Walk will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.6 million Americans living with T1D. By joining the JDRF One Walk, you’ll be part of the lasting footprint we’ll make for the T1D community now, and for generations to come.