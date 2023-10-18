SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Let’s Dance event hosted by Pathlight will be held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel on November 11th.

The fundraiser will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a night of dancing children, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with autism throughout western Massachusetts. The dancing segment is very similar to Dancing with the Stars, only in this case, people with disabilities will be performing.

For tickets or for more information visit pathlightgroup.org.