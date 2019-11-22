Light Up a Life

(WWLP) – Show your support for those in hospice care. You can purchase a star in memory of or in honor of a loved one.

The Christmas tree with the stars will be on display throughout the holiday season. Proceeds help find compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families.

To obtain a star, stop by the Hospice Life Care gift wrapping booth on November 29th through Christmas Eve in the Holyoke Mall.

On December 5th at the Holyoke Mall, the Holyoke VNA and Hospice Life Care will hold a community memorial and tree lighting ceremony.

To volunteer email hospicegiftwrap@gmail.com or call 413-373-5992.