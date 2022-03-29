Students who are permanent residents of Massachusetts and plan to or are enrolled at an accredited institution of higher learning are encouraged to apply for the MBA’s Broadcaster Scholarship Program.

The MBA awards scholarships annually in the amount of $3,000 to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting. In addition, $7,500 is awarded in honor of the former President of the MBA, Al Sprague.

Scholarships must be filled out completely and returned to the MBA by email to:

jordan@massbroadcasters.org

Mail to: PO Box 857, Clark, NJ 07066

Applications MUST be postmarked or emailed by Friday, April 15, 2022 or they will not be considered. Incomplete or faxed applications will not be considered. Student’s transcript may be mailed separately.