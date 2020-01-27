MBA: Student Broadcaster Scholarship

Students who are permanent residents of Massachusetts and plan to or are enrolled at an accredited institution of higher learning are encouraged to apply for the MBA’s Broadcaster Scholarship Program.

The MBA awards scholarships annually in the amount of $2,500 to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting. In addition, a $5,000 is awarded in honor of the former President of the MBA, Al Sprague.

Scholarships must be filled out completely and returned to the MBA by email to jordan@massbroadcasters.org and by mail to PO Box 857, Clark, NJ 07066.

Applications MUST be postmarked or emailed by Friday, April 17, 2020 or they will not be considered. Incomplete or faxed applications will not be considered. Student’s transcript may be mailed separately.

Download the student application here!