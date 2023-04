WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 23rd annual walkathon celebration hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness is taking place in Stanley Park on May 21st.

Proceeds will help build better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Beveridge Pavilion Annex and the walk is suitable for all ages. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be games, guest speakers, raffles and more.

For more information visit www.NAMIWM.org/events.