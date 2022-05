Join in person this year for the National Alliance on Mental Illness for its 22nd annual walkathon celebration, a journey of hope and recovery.

May 22 at Stanley Park in Westfield from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration at 10 a.m.) For more information or to register visit NAMIWM.org or call 413-786-9139.

The Beveridge Pavilion will feature refreshments, hot dogs, raffles, t-shirts, guest speakers, games, activities and music.