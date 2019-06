NAMI-Western Massachusetts is dedicated to building better lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Music

Guest Speakers

Activities

Hot Dogs

Refreshments

Raffles

T-shirts

Walk suitable for all ages

For more information visit NAMIWM.org/events

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.