Nominate a Hometown Hero

A person who has shown courage, kindness, and an unselfish character to an act of heroism, that’s a hometown hero.

If you would like to nominate a person for the American Red Cross heroes award, visit www.RedCross.org/westernmaheroes or call 413-233-1016 for more information.

The deadline for nominations is December 31st.

April 9, 2020 marks the annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes Breakfast.

MGM Springfield, Grand Ballroom
7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
One MGM Way Springfield, Mass.

As the largest fundraiser of the year, with 500 individuals, community leaders, business owners, family and friends in attendance this event celebrates the spirit of humanitarianism by honoring local people who have shown courage, kindness and unselfish character through acts of heroism in Western Massachusetts. The breakfast helps to support disaster relief throughout greater Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire and Franklin Counties.

