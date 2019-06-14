Open Pantry accepting food donations at 22News community shredding event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive year, 22News is holding its Community Shredding event Saturday morning, June 15, at the Big E.

A year ago, people brought tons of personal papers to be shredded and also donated more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

An Open Pantry truck will be there again this year to take donated food for the thousands of people who depend on that agency putting food on their table.

The shredding and food collection will be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

We urge you to bring non-perishable food along with the items to be shredded.