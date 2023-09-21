AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk on October 21st.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. 46,000 people took their own lives in 2020 alone, with more than 1.2 million made attempts. Whether you are struggling with your own mental health, or have lost someone to suicide, the Out of Darkness organization is there to help.

Thousands of people come together for the Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk. The idea behind these walks that take place across the country is that no one has to struggle alone. They have support resources so that no one fights alone, and act as advocates to pass policies at the state and federal levels for suicide prevention and mental healthcare.

The event takes place at School Street Park in Agawam on Saturday, October 21st. Check-in and registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. To join as an individual or a team register online.