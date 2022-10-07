Join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Date: Saturday, October 22nd

Location: School St. Park – Agawam, MA

Check-in/Registration Time: 9:00 am

Event Begins: 10:00 am

Dog Friendly: YES!

To register visit AFSP.org/SpringfieldMA

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people in within western Massachusetts and the tenth leading cause of death in the United States affecting one in five American families. Organizers say that these incidents can be prevented, this is why raising awareness and providing the community with resources is vital.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Dial 988 or Text the word talk to 741741