American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18

Start the New Year by being the lifeline for patients in need. Consider giving blood or platelets January 13 – 18, 2020.

To request an appointment call 1-800-Red Cross or visit redcrossblood.org

Springfield Blood Donation Center

150 Brookdale Drive, Springfield, Mass.

Platelets: This type of donation collects the platelets and some plasma and returns the red cells and most of the plasma back to the donor. The donation takes approximately two to three hours.

Blood: The most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of ‘whole blood’ is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.

AB Plasma: This type of donation collects AB plasma, then safely and comfortably returns the red cells, platelets and some saline back to the donor. It only takes a few minutes longer than donating blood. Only donors with type AB blood are eligible for AB Elite plasma donation.

Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.