Out of the Darkness Walk 2019

Join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Greenfield Walk

  • Walk Date: 09/29/2019
  • Walk Location: Energy Park – Greenfield, MA
  • Check-in/Registration Time: 9:00 am
  • Walk Begins: 10:00 am
  • Walk Ends: 12:00 pm

For more information visit: www.AFSP.org/Greenfield

Agawam Walk

  • Walk Date: 10/26/2019
  • Walk Location: School St. Park – Agawam, MA
  • Check-in/Registration Time: 8:30 am
  • Walk Begins: 10:00 am
  • Walk Ends: 1:00 pm

For more information visit: www.AFSP.org/SpringfieldMA

