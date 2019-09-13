Will Bike 4 Food

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts fundraising event, Will Bike 4 Food takes place on Sept. 29 at the Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield. The after-party starts at 2 p.m.

Choose from a 10, 25, 50, or 100 mile route through the beautiful Pioneer Valley. You can ride as an individual, or start a team with your friends, family or co-workers.

Every $1 raised will provide three meals for our neighbors in need. To date, your support of Will Bike 4 Food had helped provided over 1 million meals across western Massachusetts.

For more information visit www.willbike4food.org.

