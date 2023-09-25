SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Join breast cancer survivors, support teams, researchers, and advocates in Springfield on Sunday, October 22nd for the Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer. The event with Baystate Health helps fund local support programs and cancer research. To date, Rays of Hope has collected more than $16.6 million, and it all has stayed and funded programs right here in western Massachusetts.

The event will step off from Temple Beth El at 979 Dickinson Street in Springfield, and wind through and around Forest Park. Check-in for begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by step-off at 8:30 a.m., while check-in for the walk begins at 9 a.m. followed by step-off at 10:30 a.m. To register visit the Rays of Hope website.