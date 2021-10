WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - You may not have had to turn on your heat yet this fall but chances are when you do you will have to pay more.

We've been experiencing above average temperatures this fall but when the cooler air arrives we'll be turning on our heat and you will likely being paying more to heat your home this winter. Westfield Gas and Electric said residents and businesses can expect to pay up to 25% more on their heating bills. The increase in being blamed on the pandemic and demand for liquified natural gas across the globe.