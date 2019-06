(WWLP) – You have the chance to help save lives at the Six Flags New England / Big E blood drive.

Please consider donating blood at the Big E Better Living Center from Noon – 7 p.m. on July 17th.

All donors receive a free day pass to Six Flags New England.

To make your appointment call 1-800-Red Cross, use the blood donor app or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org.

Sponsor Code: SIXFLAGSNE