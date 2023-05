SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd annual Springfield Pride Parade is being held on June 3rd.

The event kicks off beginning at noon at Springfield Technical Community College on Armory Street, marches along State Street to Main Street, and ends with a block party at Stern Square.

The walk signifies a community-driven movement of support, inclusivity, and public recognition to remind LGBTQIA+ youth that they are safe, they are loved, and they are not alone.