SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch MOSSO’s celebrating Stephen Sondheim live at Springfield Symphony Hall on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

A concert showcasing the MOSSO family, conducted by Tim Stella and joined by some of Broadway’s top talent with music of the late, legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available online at springfield symphonymusicians.com.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.