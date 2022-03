SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch MOSSO’s Virtuosos live at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A concert showcasing the MOSSO family, conducted by Thomas Bergeron and Martin Kluger with music by Faure, Haydn, Mozart, Rosauro, and Stravinsky. Tickets are available online at springfield symphonymusicians.com.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.