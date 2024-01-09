SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2024 with five concerts scheduled at Symphony Hall.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit springfieldsymphony.org.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.