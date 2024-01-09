SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2024 with five concerts scheduled at Symphony Hall.
- January 13th at 7:30 p.m. CLASSICS & JAZZ – MLK JR. CELEBRATION
- February 10th at 7:30 p.m. HAVANA NIGHTS
- March 9th at 2:30 pm FANTASIAS
- April 6th at 7:30 p.m. AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION
- May 18th at 7:30 p.m. MAGIC & GLORY
To purchase tickets or for more information visit springfieldsymphony.org.
